Medical examiners group steps away from ‘excited delirium’

A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police. The National Association of Medical Examiners had been one of the last to take a stand against the commonly used but controversial term. The association said “excited delirium” or “excited delirium syndrome” should not be used as a cause of death. Critics have called the terms unscientific, rooted in racism — and a way to hide police officers culpability in deaths.

By CARLA K. JOHNSON and RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

