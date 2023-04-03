‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. Festival organizers made the announcement Monday. Cannes will also pay a tribute to Harrison Ford for his career. “Dial of Destiny” adds a second megawatt premiere to this year’s Cannes. On Friday, the festival announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an adaptation for Apple TV+ of David Grann’s bestseller about a series of murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. The film’s premiere is set for May 20.

