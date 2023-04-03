‘General Hospital’ turns 60: A behind-the-scenes look

ABC’s “General Hospital” marks its 60th anniversary this week, making it the longest-running scripted show currently in production in the United States. The soap is marking the milestone with a fan favorite storyline, the Nurses Ball, beginning Monday, where the characters put on a formal gala, complete with musical performances, to raise money for charity. The residents of the fictional city of Port Charles dress to the nines and walk a red carpet. Chandra Wilson of “Grey’s Anatomy” makes a guest appearance, portraying a fashion editor. While viewers enjoy the ball, behind the scenes, executive producer Frank Valentini and co-head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten focus on storylines for summer and beyond.

