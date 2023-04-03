Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that led to the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

