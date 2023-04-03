Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of breaking into a woman’s Florida Panhandle apartment and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be executed next month. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday, setting Darryl B. Barwick’s execution for May 3 at 6 p.m. According to court records, Rebecca Wendt was sunbathing at her Panama City apartment complex on March 31, 1986. When she eventually returned to her apartment, investigators say Barwick followed her inside and attacked her. Barwick was arrested about two weeks after the slaying. He told investigators he meant to rob Wendt and only stabbed her after she resisted. Blood tests linked Barwick to the crime scene.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.