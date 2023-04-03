At least 20 people killed in a landslide in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say at least 20 people were killed in a landslide in the country’s east. The landslide occurred in Bolowa village in Masisi territory on Sunday. About 25 mothers with their children were doing laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain when the landslide happened, burying some of them. Eastern Congo’s been wracked by violence linked to more than 120 armed groups fighting for power, land and natural resources, while some fight to protect their communities. Landslides in this town don’t happen often, however they sometimes occur in other parts of the area. Last September about 100 people died in Bihambwe village in Masisi territory from a landslide.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.