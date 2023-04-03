At least 20 people killed in a landslide in eastern Congo
By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say at least 20 people were killed in a landslide in the country’s east. The landslide occurred in Bolowa village in Masisi territory on Sunday. About 25 mothers with their children were doing laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain when the landslide happened, burying some of them. Eastern Congo’s been wracked by violence linked to more than 120 armed groups fighting for power, land and natural resources, while some fight to protect their communities. Landslides in this town don’t happen often, however they sometimes occur in other parts of the area. Last September about 100 people died in Bihambwe village in Masisi territory from a landslide.