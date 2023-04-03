Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new Utah law that would ban abortion clinics in the deeply conservative state. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed the law last month and it would take effect May 3, at which time abortion clinics will not be able to apply to be licensed. It would institute a full ban on Jan. 1, 2024. Utah lawmakers have said previously that they no longer think the state needs a specific licensing scheme for abortion clinics after the high court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

