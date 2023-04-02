Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

PARIS (AP) — A Lebanese-Canadian academic is going on trial for a deadly 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue. Hassan Diab is the lone suspect in the unclaimed attack, which killed four people and wounded 46 others. His trial on terrorism-related charges begins Monday. French authorities identified Diab in 1999 and accused him of planting the bomb. The 69-year-old has denied involvement. He lives in Ottawa and will be tried in absentia. His lawyers claim Diab has been wrongly pursued by French and Canadian authorities. Victims’ lawyers say the court proceedings will serve as a deterrent against terrorist attacks and antisemitic sentiments. A verdict in the case is expected April 21.

