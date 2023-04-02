Kenya’s opposition calls off anti-government protests
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for a temporary halt to anti-government protests after President William Ruto urged his opponents to negotiate with him. Ruto said Sunday he wants to hold talks with opponents to discuss how members of Kenya’s electoral commission are chosen. The commission’s responsibilities include conducting national elections and declaring the winners. The opposition has also accused the electoral body of tampering with election results and is demanding that the body give access to its computers.