Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has denounced the point-blank firing of a tear gas canister at local journalists during his latest anti-government protest as a “primitive act of intolerance.” In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Odinga vowed to go to court over what he called an attempt on his own life. The 78-year-old longtime candidate for president spoke more about his grievances over last year’s election than the rising prices or other painful economic issues affecting Kenyans at large. Known for his prominent role in the fight for multi-party democracy decades ago, Odinga on Friday warned against attempts by President William Ruto’s administration to declare the current protests illegal.

