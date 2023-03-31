Skip to Content
UConn players navigate Ramadan fast during Final Four

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — For UConn players Adama Sanogo, Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra a traditional pregame meal before Saturday night’s national semifinal against Miami won’t be possible. The three are Muslims who observe Ramadan and adhere to a strict fast from dawn until sunset daily until April 20. With the sun setting in Houston just 10 minutes before the 7:49 p.m. tipoff, the players will only have time to scarf down a snack and down a drink before taking the court.

Skip to content