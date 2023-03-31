Trump indictment not expected to affect Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Political observers say the indictment of former President Donald Trump will likely have little impact on the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race to be decided next week. They pointed out Friday that Trump has not been directly involved in the race, did not endorse anyone, and the Republican-backed candidate has tried to distance his connections with the former president and the GOP. Furthermore, Trump’s support among Republicans appears to be waning in the battleground state. Democrats are hoping to flip majority control of the court, which is expected to rule on the fate of Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Republican gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election. The Supreme Court election is Tuesday.

