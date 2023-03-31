Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 11 women and children have been killed in a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food and cash distribution center in the southern port city of Karachi. Friday’s stampede happened when hundreds of people panicked and started pushing each other to collect the food outside a factory. Cash-strapped Pakistan launched an initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during the holy month. But crowds have swelled at the distribution centers in recent days.

By ADIL JAWAD and MUHAMMAD FAROOQ Associated Press

