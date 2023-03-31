READ: Manhattan District Attorney Office’s letter to House committee chairmen

By CNN

The Manhattan district attorney’s office slammed House Republicans for their efforts to intervene in its investigation in former President Donald Trump, accusing them of collaborating with Trump to” vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges.”

Read the letter from the DA’s general counsel Leslie B. Dubeck penned on Friday to three House GOP committee chairman.

