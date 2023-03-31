Probe of deadly Black Hawk crash underway in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A special military investigative team is on the scene of a deadly crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters that killed nine people in southwestern Kentucky. So far, bad weather conditions have slowed their early work. The team of about eight members from Fort Rucker, Alabama, arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday night. An Army spokesperson says rain and wind have hampered their efforts. Two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell on Wednesday night during a medical evacuation training exercise, killing all nine soldiers aboard the two aircrafts. Army officials say they expected to publicly release the identities of the soldiers on Friday.

