Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Family and friends of Evelyn Dieckhaus, one of three children who were killed in a school shooting in Nashville this week, remembered her as a “shining light” and said farewell to a girl who loved art, music, animals and snuggling with her older sister. The funeral Friday at the Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood was closed to the media, but before the service, the church’s senior minister, the Rev. Clay Stauffer, said of Evelyn that, “She was a shining light. She was radiant.” Many women and girls wore pink in honor of Evelyn’s love of color. She was one of six people, including three children, who were killed in Monday’s attack.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and HOLLY MEYER Associated Press

