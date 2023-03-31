Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem’s holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to seize an officer’s weapons at a flashpoint Jerusalem site. Police say the man slain late Friday was 26 years old and from an Arab village in southern Israel. Authorities say the incident happened when officers stopped the man for questioning outside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. It is the third holiest shrine in Islam. Scuffles between police, worshippers and vendors broke out after the shooting. More than 200,000 Palestinians had gathered earlier for Friday’s noon prayers at the mosque and the ceremony ended without friction with Israeli police. The hilltop compound is revered also by Jews as the Temple Mount, and incidents there in previous years have led to wider violence.

