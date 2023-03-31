Harris visits site of grandfather’s old home in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris paused Friday during a whirlwind diplomatic swing through Africa for something much more personal: A visit to the site of her maternal grandfather’s home in Lusaka, where he lived as an Indian public servant in the 1960s. P.V. Gopalan was working with the newly independent Zambia government six decades ago on refugee resettlement and lived at 16 Independence Ave., where Harris visited as a little girl. She has often cited Gopalan as an inspiration, writing in her 2019 memoir: “Grandpa was one of my favorite people in the world and one of the earliest and most lasting influences in my life.”

