Published 3:25 pm

Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could expand what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. The House passed a bill Friday on a 77-35 vote. It would extend the ban on discussing those topics through eighth grade. Last year lawmakers received national attention for banning those discussions through third grade. The bill also would prohibit school staffers or students from being required to refer to people by pronouns that don’t correspond to the person’s sex. The measure still needs Senate approval before going to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Associated Press

