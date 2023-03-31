Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could expand what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. The House passed a bill Friday on a 77-35 vote. It would extend the ban on discussing those topics through eighth grade. Last year lawmakers received national attention for banning those discussions through third grade. The bill also would prohibit school staffers or students from being required to refer to people by pronouns that don’t correspond to the person’s sex. The measure still needs Senate approval before going to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.