Climate protesters who stormed British Grand Prix avoid jail

LONDON (AP) — Six climate change activists were spared prison sentences for storming last year’s British Grand Prix Formula 1 race in one of a series of disruptive protests against fossil fuels. A judge in Northampton Crown Court on Friday sentenced three of the protesters to suspended prison terms and three were ordered to complete a year of community service. Five of the activists had to be dragged from the track during the July protest on behalf of the group Just Stop Oil, which has staged a series of protests blocking a major highway and targeting priceless artworks with stunts designed to get publicity.

