University bus crashes in Kenya, killing 14 people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Fourteen people, including students, have died after a university bus collided with a passenger vehicle in Kenya, west of the capital. Police say 12 people died on the spot and two others succumbed on the way to the hospital. Rift Valley police chief Tom Odera said the death toll may rise adding that the bus had 30 people on board. Road accidents are common in Kenya’s highways. Traffic police have in the past cracked down on drivers violating speed limits and those driving while drunk. Last week, the National Transport and Safety Authority said that 974 people had died in road crashes across the country since January.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.