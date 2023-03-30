Police shooting of Black man referred to UK prosecutors

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog has asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge a police officer over the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in London. Chris Kaba died after an officer fired a single gunshot through the windshield of the car the 24-year-old was driving in south London on Sept. 5. Officials said at an inquest last year that the Audi was believed to be linked to a firearms incident. Kaba’s family has accused London’s Metropolitan Police of racism. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Thursday it has passed on evidence from its completed homicide investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Kaba’s death had created “anger, pain and fear.”

