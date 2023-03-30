Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole, could be free this week

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was convicted of murder for shooting Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in his home and sentenced to 13 years and five months in jail in 2017 after a series of appeals. Offenders convicted of serious crimes in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving half their sentence. Pistorius has done that after taking into account time he served in jail from late 2014 while the appeals in his case were heard.

