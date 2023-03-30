NATO, US forces join Romania-led Black Sea military drills

MAHMUDIA, Romania (AP) — Romania’s navy is leading multinational military drills in the Black Sea region. The sea and air exercises are bringing together U.S. and NATO troops as the 30-nation alliance looks to boost security on its southeastern flank amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. They are part of a series that started earlier this month and involve 3,400 military personnel from 12 NATO member countries and some partner nations. Romania’s navy said Thursday’s drills in the Mahmudia region of the Danube Delta would demonstrate how the combined forces would “neutralize an enemy air landing.” NATO has bolstered its presence on Europe’s eastern flank since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

