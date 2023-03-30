LGBTQ summit calls on Japan to enact anti-discrimination law

Japanese LGBTQ activists and supporters have held an inaugural Pride 7 Summit in Tokyo, where they called on Group of Seven governments to promote and strengthen support and legal protections for LGBTQ people and urged Japan’s government to enact an anti-discrimination law before it hosts this year’s G-7 summit in May. Japan is the only G-7 country that does not recognize same-sex marriage or provide other equal rights protections for LGBTQ people. Participants at the Pride 7 Summit on Thursday called on the G-7 to protect the rights of LGBTQ people and prohibit discrimination throughout society. The Pride 7 engagement group will finalize the wording of a draft communique and submit it to each G-7 nation by the end of April.

