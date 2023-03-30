House committee passes bill to overturn DC police reform

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are accusing Washington, D.C., officials of losing control of local affairs. In a party-line vote Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee advanced a bill to overturn a police reform package passed by the D.C. Council amid nationwide protests about police brutality. The measure now goes to the full House, but the White House says President Joe Biden will veto it, if necessary. The committee’s vote is the latest salvo against the district’s home rule, following Congress’ action to nullify a rewrite of the local criminal code. Multiple Republican committee members say the council’s policies are soft on criminals and anti-police.

