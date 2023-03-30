High inflation pushes poverty rate even higher in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — One of the world’s highest inflation rates is making it more difficult to make ends meet in Argentina. At the end of last year, nearly four of every 10 Argentines, including more than half of under age 15, were poor, according to official figures released Thursday. The national statistics agency says poverty increased to 39.2% of the population in the second half of 2022, a nearly three percentage point increase from the first six months of 2022.

By DÉBORA REY and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

