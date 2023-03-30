Ex-Boston officer charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police officer has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a police officer after storming the U.S. Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Joseph Fisher is accused of pushing a chair into a Capitol police officer inside the building as the officer was running after another rioter who deployed pepper spray, according to court documents. Authorities on Thursday also arrested a Colorado man who prosecutors say was part of a group of rioters who violently pushed against officers trying to defend the Capitol. An email was sent to an attorney who represented Fisher for his court appearance in Boston. No lawyer was immediately listed in court records for the Colorado man.

