Ecuador police deactivate explosive device taped to guard

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Police in Ecuador have successfully deactivated a vest-like explosive device that an unknown number of people allaegedly had taped to the chest of a security guard at a jewelry store in the country’s main port city. The guard was uninjured during Thursday’s event in Guayaquil. Francesco Tabacchi is the governor of the state of Guayas. He says authorities will question the guard to try to locate any suspects. Local news outlets showed the guard, dressed in a white shirt and dark pants, walking nervously with what appeared to be sticks of dynamite on his chest. Authorities have not provided additional details, including a possible motive.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.