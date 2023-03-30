China renews warnings as Taiwan’s Tsai stops over in US

BEIJING (AP) — As Taiwan’s president begins a stopover in the United States on her way to Central America, China says it is closely watching developments. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson has reiterated China’s furious objections to any meetings between President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. officials. China has warned in particular that a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would bring a strong response. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. In August, Beijing responded to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan by launching missiles, deploying warships and temporarily suspending dialogue with the U.S. on climate change and other major issues.

