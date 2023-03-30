Bubba Wallace rebuilds confidence on track, community off it

Bubba Wallace’s self-confidence is struggling after a slow start to the season and back-to-back poor finishes as he heads into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. But it is an important weekend off the track for the only full-time Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He is using Richmond to host his second annual “Bubba’s Block Party” at the track on Friday night. The event is designed to broaden the fan base and bring minorities to the track to show them NASCAR is a welcoming sport.

