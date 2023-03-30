Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year to $176,700 amid lagging profits and recession fears. New York state’s comptroller reported Thursday that bonuses for employees in New York City’s securities industry dropped 26% from 2021, when the average was $240,400. Comptroller noted that bonuses returned to pre-pandemic levels last year. The securities industry has a significant effect on state and city tax revenue, accounting for an estimated 22% of the state’s tax collections and 8% of collections for the city.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.