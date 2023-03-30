Anti-torture body decries use of violence, dogs on migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s anti-torture monitor says authorities in some countries are using violence, dogs and the humiliation of stripping migrants to drive them back across borders. The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture also says some countries routinely deprive people of their right to apply for asylum. In an annual report released Thursday, the committee urges European governments to protect foreign nationals who are taken into custody on the basis of immigration laws. It believes that some abuses inflicted on migrants could amount to torture. Committee President Alan Mitchell says his teams have met people bitten by dogs that were “let loose on them in order to encourage their expulsion across the border.”

