2 West Bank settlers charged in axe attack on Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Shin Bet security agency says two Jewish settlers have been charged with terrorism for an axe attack on a Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank. The Shin Bet said the attack occurred on March 6 in the northern West Bank town of Hawara. That is the same town where a week earlier hundreds of settlers burned houses and property in a rampage that left one Palestinian dead. Hawara is located on a busy road used by residents of nearby Jewish settlements, and there is frequent friction between the two groups.

