Why the debate over repealing Iraq War approval matters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is now considering doing something it hasn’t done since the Vietnam War — repealing authorizations for the use of military force. That’s a step toward reclaiming its say over the wars America wages abroad. The Senate voted 66-33 on Wednesday to repeal the 2002 resolution giving President George W. Bush the green light to invade Iraq, an authorization that many now see as a mistake. It also approved repealing a 1991 resolution authorizing the U.S. military’s battle against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait. Approval by the House, which is less certain, would officially end congressional approval for the U.S. war in Iraq and, symbolically at least, close the U.S.-led war itself.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

