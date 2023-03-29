Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital for scheduled tests

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for some scheduled tests. It provided no details other than to say the pontiff’s visit to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday was “previously scheduled.” The 86-year-old pope spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021 following surgery for an intestinal narrowing. He had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed. He said soon after that he had recovered fully and could eat normally. But in a Jan. 24 interview with The Associated Press said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, had “returned.”

