UK to house thousands of asylum seekers in ex-military bases

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it is planning to house thousands of asylum seekers in two disused military bases. It’s the latest in a series of measures to discourage migrants from crossing the English Channel to U.K. shores in small unseaworthy boats. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the former Royal Air Force barracks in England will provide “basic and functional accommodation” for up to 3,700 asylum seekers and save the government billions of pounds a year housing the migrants in expensive hotels. Authorities say taxpayers are footing a 2.3 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) hotel bill a year to house asylum seekers. Critics say the government’s latest plans are unsuitable for vulnerable people fleeing conflict.

