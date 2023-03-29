Transgender bill spurs competing rallies at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Activists on both sides of the transgender health care debate have gathered at Kentucky’s Capitol to make competing appeals. The rallies Wednesday come as the GOP-led legislature reconvened for the final two days of this year’s session. Lawmakers are expected to vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the transgender measure. The bill passed with veto-proof majorities earlier in the month. The sweeping bill would ban gender-affirming care for minors. It would restrict the bathrooms that transgender youth can use. And it would allow teachers to refuse to refer to transgender students by the pronouns they use.

