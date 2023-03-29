Sweden finds woman guilty of war crimes for gruesome photos

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish court has found 35-year-old woman guilty of war crimes for posting photos of herself with severed heads that were on display in a Syrian city in 2014. Fatosh Ibrahim who pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to three months in prison. Ibrahim used her cell phone to take photos on herself on an infamous square in Raqqa where Islamic State group militants displayed hanged bodies or heads. Ibrahim told the court that she traveled to Syria in December 2012 and was forced to stay, claiming she didn’t travel to Syria to join the by Islamic State group. She returned to Sweden in 2017, according to the verdict.

