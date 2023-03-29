Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal “Rust” film set shooting. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the appointments of Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Wednesday. The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned earlier in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor, who also faces manslaughter charges, have pleaded not guilty. A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

