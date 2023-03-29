Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire between Philippine islands and at least 12 people were killed with seven still missing. The governor of the southern island province of Basilan said many people who were rescued had jumped off the ferry in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen. Gov. Jim Hataman said the search and rescue effort was continuing Thursday. The ferry was enroute to Jolo town in Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire midway off Basilan close to midnight. The cause hasn’t been determined. Several passengers were injured.

