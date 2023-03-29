Most gig workers paid sick leave under new Seattle law

SEATTLE (AP) — Most gig workers in Seattle will be permanently entitled to paid sick leave and safe time under a first-in-the-nation law. The new measure signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell on Wednesday expands protections extended during the coronavirus pandemic and strengthens labor rights for app-based workers. Seattle previously allowed food delivery workers to accrue paid sick and safe time. But that policy was due to expire May 1, six months after the end of the city’s emergency pandemic order. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to make it permanent for “on-demand” gig workers on apps such as DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart. In an emailed statement, Instacart suggested the measure was “misguided.”

