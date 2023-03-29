Jury awards nearly $5M verdict in Chicago police chase crash

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County jury has awarded nearly $5 million to the family of an 84-year-old retired teacher who was killed when a police cruiser crashed into a police van and careened into a car in which she was a passenger. The jury awarded $4.75 million on Wednesday to the estate of Verona Gunn and $180,000 to be divided among three other people in the car with her when the collision happened, for their physical injuries and emotional suffering. Gunn’s daughter, a family friend in the passenger seat and the friend’s 9-year-old grandchild next to Gunn in the back were injured in the crash on May 25, 2019.

