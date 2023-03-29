Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names
MIAMI (AP) — Weather officials say they’re retiring the names Fiona and Ian from the rotating list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction caused by the most recent storms with those names. The World Meteorological Organization announced Wednesday that Farrah will replace Fiona on the lists, and Idris will replace Ian. Officials say storm names are used to help communicate warnings and to alert people about potentially life-threatening risks. The names are usually repeated every six years unless a storm is so deadly that the name is retired. Since the current storm-naming system was adopted in 1953, 96 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list.