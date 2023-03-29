Colorado man cites fear of homelessness in ax killings case

DENVER (AP) — An 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an ax told police he lost his job and was afraid that they would end up homeless. Court documents say Reginald Maclaren told police he didn’t regret killing them because he “knows they are in a better place.” Maclaren is being held in jail in Saturday’s killings and is scheduled to appear in court next Monday. That’s when prosecutors say they plan to file formal charges against him. He is being represented by a lawyer from the state public defender’s office. The office doesn’t comment on its cases.

