Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns. The White House says the Bidens plan to meet with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House adds that the president will reaffirm the administration’s commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.” Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to hardest hit areas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.