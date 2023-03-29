Bangladeshi journalist arrested under disputed digital law

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh have arrested a journalist for an influential newspaper on charges of spreading false news under the contentious Digital Security Act. Officials say Samsuzzaman Shams was arrested for a report published in the newspaper, Prothom Alo, on Independence Day. The report quoted a day laborer as saying that the country’s independence didn’t mean much to him while he struggles to survive because of high inflation and other reasons. Some other media questioned the photo that accompanied the story, saying it appeared staged. The article was widely shared on social media, apparently embarrassing the government. Journalists and human rights groups oppose the Digital Security Law, saying it is used to suppress dissidents and government critics.

