Temple’s 1st Black president resigns amid safety concerns
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Wingard, the first Black president at Temple University, is resigning after a tumultuous tenure of less than two years and amid a surge of violence that has affected the north Philadelphia campus. The university said Tuesday evening that President Jason Wingard’s resignation goes into effect Friday. Officials vowed to ensure “the highest level of focus” on urgent matters facing the university, “particularly campus safety” Officials said “a small group of senior Temple leaders” would guide the university while another president is being sought. Wingard has led the university since July 2021.