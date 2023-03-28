Prince Harry returns to court in tabloid phone hacking case

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has returned to court for the second day of hearings to see if the phone hacking lawsuit he brought with Elton John and other celebrities can withstand a challenge from the publisher of The Daily Mail. A four-day hearing resumes Tuesday in the case alleging Associated Newspapers Ltd. hired private investigators to illegally bug homes and cars and record private phone conversations. The publisher denies the allegations and is seeking to throw out the lawsuit, arguing the claims are too old and barred because they rely on information they turned over in confidentiality for a 2012 probe into media law breaking.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.