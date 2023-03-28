McConnell opposes as Senate nears repeal of Iraq war powers
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LOLITA BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says he opposes repeal of the 2002 and 1991 authorizations of force against Iraq, arguing that that authority “bears directly on the threats we face today in Iraq and Syria from Iran-backed terrorists.” McConnell is weighing in for the first time as the Senate is poised to repeal as soon as Wednesday the decades-old authority to use force against Saddam Hussein’s regime. While supporters say that repeal would reinforce today’s strategic partnership between Iraq and the United States, McConnell and other Republicans who oppose it say a withdrawal of those war powers would project U.S. weakness in the Middle East.